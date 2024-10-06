Radford University celebrates historic success of the TOGETHER Campaign

Radford University proudly announced the grand total raised during its most ambitious fundraising initiative to date, the TOGETHER Campaign, with a remarkable total of $106,693,338. The final figure was unveiled during a celebration event held Saturday night at the Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity.

Launched in 2017, the TOGETHER Campaign has had a transformative impact on the university, funding scholarships, academic programs, and critical campus initiatives. With more than 18,000 donors, including a record number of first-time contributors, the campaign demonstrated immense support from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends of the university.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity and commitment of our Highlander community,” said Penny Helms White, Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations. “This campaign has not only exceeded our goals but also solidified Radford’s path toward future excellence and continued growth.”

Key highlights of the TOGETHER Campaign include:

178 new scholarships were created, boosting the total number of foundation and privately funded scholarships to 662 .

were created, boosting the total number of foundation and privately funded scholarships to . 100% increase in the overall number of scholarships awarded during the lifetime of this campaign from 489 in FY17 to 986 in FY24

during the lifetime of this campaign from 489 in FY17 to 986 in FY24 51% of total campaign giving was in support of scholarships.

Nearly 56,000 gifts were made, including 99 new planned gifts totaling almost $33 million .

were made, including totaling almost . More than 1,050 unique funds were supported by gifts from this campaign.

were supported by gifts from this campaign. Significant growth in the university’s endowment, with 139 new endowments.

27% faculty and staff participation —above the national average.

—above the national average. EVERY class year since 1944 was represented by alumni giving, including one gift from the class of 1929

Representation of giving from across EVERY U.S. State plus the District of Columbia

“The success of the TOGETHER campaign is an incredible expression of Highlander Pride, and a testament to the level of care that our alumni, friends and employees have for our students,” President Bret Danilowicz said. “This was an ambitious goal and a worthy cause – a campaign entirely focused on supporting student success. TOGETHER will enhance the Radford University experience for years to come and ensures that future generations of Highlanders will benefit from direct scholarship support.”

This campaign’s impact will continue to be felt as these contributions enhance student experiences, provide new opportunities, and expand both academic and athletic programs. The new scholarships and endowments will particularly benefit students for generations, ensuring that Radford remains a vibrant hub of academic and athletic excellence.

TOGETHER is the third fundraising campaign in the university’s 114-year history with the largest goal and monies raised to date. Focused on the student experience, rather than brick and mortar, this campaign will have a positive inﬂuence on teaching, learning, innovation and discovery for years to come.