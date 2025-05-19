Radford University earns Carnegie Classification as an Opportunity College and University

RADFORD – Radford University has been named an Opportunity College and University – Higher Access, Higher Earnings by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, placing the university among a distinguished group of institutions nationwide that are recognized for providing exceptional value to students through both access to higher education and strong post-graduate outcomes.

This classification, released in April 2025, focuses on institutions that enroll large numbers of students from lower-income backgrounds and equip them with the education and tools needed to succeed economically after graduation. The recognition is based on national data examining student demographics and earnings after college, marking a shift in how institutional success is measured, placing greater emphasis on real-world impact.

“Being named an Opportunity College by the Carnegie Classifications is a tremendous honor and a powerful affirmation of the work we do every day,” said Bret Danilowicz, president of Radford University. “It demonstrates that Radford is not only providing access to higher education for students who may not have otherwise had the opportunity, but that we are delivering on the promise of that education, preparing them to graduate, enter financially rewarding careers and lead meaningful lives.”

The classification, developed by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, is part of a broader effort to modernize the Carnegie framework by recognizing institutions that play a critical role in social and economic mobility.

In 2025, 479 institutions were identified as Opportunity Colleges and Universities, which is about 16% of the more than 3,800 public and private U.S. colleges and universities that are in the Student Access and Earnings Classification. Institutions were selected based on two key factors:

Higher Access – enrolling a significant number of students from lower-income families, first-generation college students and historically underserved populations.

– enrolling a significant number of students from lower-income families, first-generation college students and historically underserved populations. Higher Earnings – producing graduates who, on average, earn more than their peers from similar backgrounds who did not attend college.

Radford’s emphasis on career preparation and student success supports this mission.

“Radford University’s Center for Career & Talent Development is committed to helping students become ‘Career and Life Ready’ and to transform their college experience into a fulfilling and successful life,” said Lee Svete, director of Career and Talent Development. “We help students make connections between their academic curriculum, undergraduate research, co-curricular activities, experiential education and the world of work. The annual placement rate of 93.67% is a data point that reflects the institution’s commitment to offering students a return on their investment in higher education today.”

For generations, Radford University has prioritized affordability, hands-on learning, faculty mentorship and career readiness. From rural Virginia communities to urban centers, Radford alumni are leading in fields such as healthcare, education, business, technology and public service – often becoming the first in their families to attend and graduate from college.

The new classification offers students, families and university stakeholders a data-driven way to understand the real impact of higher education on students’ futures.

To learn more about the 2025 Carnegie Classifications, visit https://carnegieclassifications.acenet.edu.