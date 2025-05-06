Radford University Hosts Spring 2025 Commencement Ceremonies

Radford University will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025 during Spring Commencement ceremonies scheduled for Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

This year, nearly 1,400 students will graduate from Radford University, representing a wide range of ages – from 18 to 66 – and coming from eight states and Washington, D.C. Among the many degree programs represented, nursing boasts the largest number of graduates from a single academic program.

Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, a 2005 Radford University graduate and global leader in clean energy innovation, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies. Osei-Sarpong is the founder and CEO of RIFE International, a sustainability firm with global operations. His work has earned national recognition and includes advisory roles with the White House, U.S. Department of Commerce, and international trade councils. A former Radford student leader and recipient of the university’s Outstanding Alumnus Award, Osei-Sarpong returns to campus 20 years after graduating to inspire the Class of 2025 with a message of service, sustainability, and purpose-driven leadership.

Commencement Schedule: