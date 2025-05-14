Radford University named 2025 Top Adventure College by Blue Ridge Outdoors

From Radford University

Radford University has officially been named the 2025 Top Adventure College by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine, emerging the winner in the publication’s annual bracket-style competition featuring 32 colleges and universities across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. After weeks of fierce voting and enthusiastic support from the Highlander community, Radford University triumphed over two-time champion East Tennessee State University in the final round.

Radford University’s perfect placement, nestled in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains and bordered by the historic New River, makes it a natural fit for this year’s top honor.

“I’m ecstatic that Radford University is recognized as a Top Adventure College and a gateway to incredible outdoor possibilities,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “Beginning with the New River’s water sports and fishing that are just steps away from the main campus, to biking, hiking, caving and camping located only minutes away, Radford University has ample opportunities available to novices and experienced adventurers alike. Congratulations to D.J. Preston and his Student Recreation and Wellness staff for all they do to make outdoor recreation experiences both accessible and exceptional here at Radford.”

The award recognizes more than just natural beauty-it celebrates the Highlander campus culture alongside the incredible access to outdoor adventures. From outdoor group fitness classes and weekend treks to student-led expedition programs, Radford’s Recreation and Wellness team encourages students to fully engage with the natural world around them.

“This ranking is a testament to the dedication and passion of the Highlander community,” said D.J. Preston, director of Recreation and Wellness. “It also means a lot to the Student Recreation and Wellness team as we are motivated to show up for our community and demonstrate that Radford is the real deal. With so much to do outdoors at Radford, transformative opportunities exist around every corner.”

Radford University’s students frequently explore nearby treasures such as the Jefferson National Forest, the Appalachian Trail and countless rivers, caves and climbing routes. Within just five minutes of campus, students can kayak on the New River, hike through Wildwood Park or climb at the trestle. And for those seeking far-flung adventures, Radford Outdoor Programs has taken students to locations including the Superstition Wilderness in Arizona, Boundary Waters in Minnesota and the Buffalo River in Arkansas.

What truly sets Radford apart is the student-centered nature of its outdoor programs. RU Outdoors isn’t just about signing up for trips-it’s about learning to lead them. Whether it’s students roasting s’mores in Radford or experienced adventurers white-water rafting the Gauley River, every Highlander can find their place in nature.

The university’s influence goes far beyond campus. Graduates are making their mark across the country and around the world, from guiding outdoor trips in West Virginia, to working with the National Forest Service in Montana, to serving on cruise expeditions and managing parks and recreation programs globally.

A full feature on Radford University’s outdoor legacy and community will appear in the upcoming summer print edition of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.