Radford University to host the 25th International Guitar Festival

RADFORD – Radford University’s International Guitar Festival marks its 25th year bringing world-class musicians from across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America to campus. The festival features four concerts over two days, along with masterclasses, workshops and discussions designed for students, musicians and the public.

A highlight of this year’s festival includes Duo Chinoiserie, known for blending guitar with the guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument, creating a rare and dynamic musical experience. The duo will also host a public discussion on intercultural collaboration in music.

All events are free and open to the public, with no registration required.

WHO:

International performers including Hao Yang, James Piorkowski, Duo Chinoiserie (Bin Hu and Jing Xia) and Christopher Wilke

Radford University students and faculty

Community guitar orchestra (Suzuki students ages 8+)

WHEN: Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11, 2026 (Concerts held both days; additional masterclasses and discussions scheduled throughout)

WHERE: Davis Performance Hall Covington Center for the Arts Radford University main campus Radford, Virginia