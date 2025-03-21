Radford University’s Board of Visitors votes to set tuition and fees for 2025-26 academic year

RADFORD – In its March quarterly meetings, the Radford University Board of Visitors voted unanimously to authorize a 1.99% tuition increase for in-state undergraduate students, a 4% increase for out-of-state undergraduate students, a 4% increase for all graduate students and a mandatory comprehensive fee increase of 6% for all full-time students for the 2025-26 academic year.

The tuition and fee increases apply to all Radford University locations and will allow the university to continue delivering high-quality experiences for all students within the framework of a sustainable long-term budgeting model.

For full-time, in-state undergraduate students, the tuition increase is $170 and for out-of-state undergraduates the increase is $846. For full-time graduate students, the in-state tuition increase is $390 and is $762 for out-of-state students. The mandatory comprehensive fee increase is $234 for all full-time students.

“For decades, Radford University has distinguished itself as an institution where students receive a stellar education, make lifelong connections and leave prepared for successful careers, all at a cost that is well within reach,” said rector Marquett Smith ’85. “Affordability is a top priority at each of Virginia’s public higher education institutions. The board is confident that these rate changes meet that commitment while positioning the university for continued excellence, long term. The board is deeply appreciative of Vice President Rob Hoover and his Division of Finance and Administration staff for the work they did in preparing us to make this important decision.”

This action allows Radford University to meet mandatory cost pressures and to fulfill specific strategic initiatives in the absence of permanent base funding from the state in the FY26 budget proposal. The university is committed to delivering high-quality academic programs, supporting operational effectiveness, and focusing on student success and well-being, while remaining one of the most affordable universities in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

In 2024-25, Radford offered the fourth-most affordable four-year, in-state undergraduate total costs among Virginia public institutions at an average of $24,608, 16% less than the state’s average total cost. Total costs include tuition, room and board, and mandatory fees.

“I am confident that these changes will allow Radford University to continue providing both a high-quality and affordable student experience, while ensuring the long-term health of the institution,” said President Bret Danilowicz. “Our university has made remarkable strides to prove the value of the distinct Radford experience to prospective students and to our currently enrolled student body. The new freshman and transfer enrollment growth last fall, combined with the outstanding retention and graduation rates we experienced this spring, are indicators that continued investments made in our classroom and campus experience are positioning students to graduate and to launch successful careers and lives.”

Radford University has significantly enhanced its commitment to providing an affordable educational pathway for Virginians in recent years, offering a variety of financial assistance options for students.

The tuition increase for the 2025-26 academic year will be covered by the Radford Tuition Promise. The Promise guarantees full coverage of tuition costs for in-state undergraduate students (in-person) whose Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $100,000 or less and a Student Aid Index (SAI) of less than $15,000. In the current academic year, 2,292 undergraduate students have received Promise benefits. Radford also automatically considers both new freshmen and transfer students for merit-based scholarships.

Along with direct institutional support, the Radford University Foundation awards over 1,000 donor-funded scholarships annually, expected to total more than $3.2 million in the 2025-26 academic year. The recently completed TOGETHER Campaign, which raised a record-setting $106,693,338, created 178 new scholarships.