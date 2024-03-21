Raleigh woman dies in I-77 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred March 14, 2024 at 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound in Carroll County.

A 2011 Chevrolet HHR was heading northbound in the southbound lanes near the seven mile marker when it struck a 2017 BMW 540XI travelling in the opposite direction. The HHR then came to a stop in the median while the BMW hit the guardrail on the right side of the interstate.

A passenger in the HHR, Wuendy J. Rodriguez Zaldivar, 29, of Raleigh, N.C., died from her injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the HHR, Onan R. Antunez Perez, 32, of Raleigh, N.C., suffered serious injuries. He was charged with reckless driving. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the BMW, Damian L. Tiller, 23, of Lenoir, N.C., suffered minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.