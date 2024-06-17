May 7, 1958

June 14, 2024

Ralph Albert Memitt left this sweet and sorrowful world with his family by his side to enter the gates of heaven on June 14, 2024. Ralph was preceded in death by his father, William Insley Memitt and his mother Mildred Louise Lester Memitt and by his brother William “Bill” Memitt.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Victoria “Vicki” Memitt and children Matthew Memitt, Colby Memitt (Karly), Skyler Quesinberry (Mark) and Maegen Caldwell (Brandon). His grandchildren Sheila Memitt, Kinsley Memitt, Willow and Aria Quesinberry, Mason and Eli Caldwell, brother Ted Memitt (Pam) and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ralph was a faithful member of Snowville Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He loved the Lord and frequently talked to others he encountered about the Lord. Ralph was an example to his children, and he could be found sitting quietly reading his Bible and instilled in them the desire to attend Church and know the Lord by his faithfulness.

Ralph loved being with his family and loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing but his passion was spring gobbler season. He appreciated the serenity of walking in the woods in the early morning hours and watching the sunrise.

Ralph could do almost anything and it was important to him to do things right. In his early years he worked for Pepsi-Cola as a route salesman and was frequently one of the top salesman. Upon leaving Pepsi, he was self-employed as a HVAC installer and was one of the best in the business. In addition to his many talents, Ralph could build a house from the ground up.

Through his journey with FTD (frontotemporal lobe dementia), we encountered some wonderful people who provided care with love, compassion and grace to Ralph and our family.

We want to thank the nurses, CNA’s and so many other folks on the 2nd floor memory care unit at Blue Ridge Therapy Connections for their love, compassion and spoiling of Ralph. Thank you for the kindness and support to our family in the past two weeks.

We would like to say thank you to all the wonderful nurses, CNA’s, social worker, and many other people who Ralph encountered during his stay at NRVMC Medical Surgery unit while he was there where he was spoiled and frequently could be found smiling.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Auburn Baptist Church in Riner with Pastor Neil Wood and Pastor Tony Hart officiating. Interment will follow in Duncan Cemetery on Broad Shoals Road in Riner.

The Memitt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.