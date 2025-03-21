Ralph Dennis Reist, age 70 of Dublin passed away Monday, March 17, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. He was born on October 8, 1954 in Midland, Michigan.

Ralph was a Sergeant with the 68th Organizational Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. He was also a former song leader at Calvary Chapel where he attended regularly until he became ill.

He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents Nathan & Thelma Reist, his wife Ellen Margaret Mullins Reist.

Ralph is survived by his

Daughters – Bobbie & Chris Livesay – Strasburg, VA, Amy & Tim Shipe – Verona, VA, Ashley & Scott Hylton – Staunton, VA

Grandchildren – Caleb Reist – Staunton, Catherine Smiley – Staunton, Dominic Hylton – Staunton, Dharma Hylton – Staunton

Stepchildren – Mary Elizabeth (Jeff) Wall – Pulaski, Douglas Luther Bowers – Pulaski, Marsha Ellen (Anthony) Thurmer – Pulaski

Step Grandchildren – Brandon Wall, Michael Wall, Bradley Wall, Brittany Martin, Tyler Bowers, Josh Bowers

One Great Great Grandchild

Several Great Grandchildren, niece, nephews and other extended family members

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home. To sign Ralph’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.