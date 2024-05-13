Randall “Rusty” Blankenship, age 69, of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at his residence. Born on October 10, 1954, Rusty was the beloved son of the late Mary Jane Dowell Blankenship and the late Randall Harlon Blankenship. He served his country proudly as a veteran of the United States Army and later enjoyed a fulfilling career as a building construction contractor before retiring. Rusty’s strong work ethic and dedication were evident throughout his life, as he remained active even in retirement, always finding ways to stay busy.

Rusty will be fondly remembered as a loving father, brother, devoted husband, and cherished grandfather. His charismatic personality, marked by his elaborate storytelling and wry sense of humor, endeared him to all who knew him. Despite his outward toughness, Rusty was a kind and gentle soul, known for giving the warmest bear hugs. He had a passion for music, taking care of his animals, his plants and took immense joy in spending time with his family, creating cherished memories.

In addition to his parents, Rusty was preceded in death by his sister, Demotha Lambert. He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie L. Rhyder of 14 years of Pulaski, and his children: Derrick Wade Blankenship of Dublin, VA, Reese Chapman Blankenship of Flint, MI, Leanna Gail (Greg) Nickel of Royal Oak, MI, Randi Michell (Justin) Acton of Bellingham, WA, and Ryan Shawna (Leelee) Agee of Muscle Shoals, AL. He is also survived by his brothers, Timothy Blankenship of Pulaski, VA, and Kirby (Debbie) Blankenship of Davison, MI, and his sisters, Teresa (Leonard) Charette of Perry, MI, and Pamela Blankenship Morris of Pulaski, VA.

Rusty’s legacy lives on through his grandchildren: Paige (Conner) Brown, Zealousie Western, Azalea Suchodolski, Scarlet Nickel, Landon Suchodolski, Abigail Brooks, Lylah-Robin Nickel, Kyrah Agee, and Cash Acton. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Scott Lambert, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rusty cherished his extended family, including his stepson Joey Manning, Joey’s wife Shannon, and their children, Jaxxon Hurst & Myranda Gillespie, all of whom brought him joy and enriched his life in countless ways. Additionally, Rusty held a special bond with his best friend Timothy Spencer (JimBob), who worked by his side for four years and shared many memorable experiences together.

In accordance with Rusty’s wishes, he was cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held this summer. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

