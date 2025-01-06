Randolph Kelly “Randy” Brooks, age 62 of Pulaski (Newbern Community) passed away Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the Select Specialty Hospital, Greensboro, North Carolina.

Born May 5, 1962 in Miami, Florida, he was the son of the late Charlie William Brooks and Irene Emma Webb Brooks. He was also preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

Randy retired as a Lieutenant with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

He is survived by

His wife, Debra Bailey Brooks

Daughter – Michelle Ann Brooks

Son – W. Andrew Brooks and wife, Bethany

Grandchildren – Nathan Lee and Hannah Grace Sanders, Ellie Mae, and Walter Randolph Brooks

Brothers and Sisters – Ronnie Webb, Luther Neblett, Eva Capps, George Neblett, Louie Neblett, and Coretha Lefler

Many Nieces and Nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2025 at the Newbern Methodist Church,5151 Wilderness Rd, Dublin with Rev. Bill Schoeneman, Jr and Nephew, David Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2025 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bower Funeral Chapel, 1631 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski. Please dress casual and wear orange, if possible, in honor of the “ pumpkin man”.

Special thanks to the Blue Ridge Cancer Care in Wytheville and his girls for their loving care.

To sign Randy’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.