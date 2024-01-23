Randolph Park pool update issued

From Pulaski County Parks and Rec

The rebuild of the Randolph Park pool house, and the opening of the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, have been on the forefront of the Pulaski County agenda in the second half of 2023. This important community asset is a staple of summer for many families of Pulaski County and surrounding region.

During this time, our Board of Supervisors, County Administrators, and legal teams have worked closely with insurance adjustors, architectural and engineering firms, and contractors to advance our insurance claim and begin planning the rebuild of the facility. As expected, this process has been both cumbersome and time extensive, but we have not lost focus.

The Evelyn Alexander Waterpark, located at Randolph Park in Dublin, will unfortunately not open or be operational in any capacity for the 2024 summer season. This decision is primarily driven by the active construction expected to be occurring on the premises and the importance of safety for our visitors.

During this time, the pool house rebuild will be initiated and we take advantage of the shutdown to make important upgrades to the 240,000-gallon community pool. A request for proposals will be released in the coming weeks to procure a company to complete a comprehensive replaster of the pool’s interior. This will both repair existing cracks and ensure longevity of the pool for many years to come.

Randolph Park remains open for general recreation and our 2024 Summer Camps will continue as planned. We look forward to providing additional plans of how we will continue to ensure a wonderful and enriched summer experience for our campers with the continued support of our community.

Questions should be directed to Pulaski County Parks and Recreation by calling 540.994.2587 or emailing sdunnigan@pulaskicounty.org