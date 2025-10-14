Randolph Park’s 7th Annual Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular Returns with More Magic Than Ever

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated 7th Annual Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular at Randolph Park on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. This family-favorite fall celebration promises an evening full of fun, frights, and community spirit, all set against the outdoor woodsy backdrop that makes Randolph Park the perfect venue for Halloween festivities.

This year’s event will feature an expanded Trick-or-Treat Trail with more than 50 stops provided by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce members, along with food trucks and beverage vendors including Chick-fil-A, Mountain2Island, Johnny Ray’s Funnel Cakes, Broussard’s Lemonades, and more. Families can also look forward to inflatables, children’s activities, spooky playground fun, free professional Halloween photos, and the dazzling DAK Lights Halloween Light Show.

Back in the lineup this year is a s’mores pit supported by Pulaski County Emergency Management, where families can gather to roast marshmallows and enjoy tasty treats together. The event will also welcome back a community favorite from last year—the spooky stilt walker, who will once again tower above the crowd, delighting and thrilling guests of all ages. And in partnership with the Wilderness Road Museum, spooky storytelling featuring Pulaski County’s rich history will add an educational twist to the night’s frights.

“Each year, our Chamber members look forward to being part of this spectacular community tradition,” said Sam Edwards, Executive Director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. “With more than 50 stops on the trail this year, families can expect one of the largest trick-or-treat experiences in the region.”

The event returns to Randolph Park after being temporarily relocated last year to Pulaski County Motorsports Park due to construction around the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark. Organizers say

they are excited to be back home, where the natural setting adds to the festive Halloween atmosphere.

“Randolph Park provides such a unique backdrop for events like this,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Tourism Director. “These large-scale community gatherings not only bring joy to families but also create a lasting impact on our local economy by welcoming visitors and showcasing the many things Pulaski County has to offer.”

Parks & Recreation officials say they are ready to welcome record crowds for this year’s celebration. “We’re bringing back the energy and excitement to Randolph Park, and our team is committed to creating an unforgettable evening for our community,” shared Jenna Kinder,

Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s wonderful to see so many community partners come together to make this possible.”

Safety and accessibility remain top priorities for organizers. “The Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with Parks & Recreation to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment for all,” said Deputy McPeak, Community Liaison with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. “From traffic control to on-site support, our team is dedicated to helping families enjoy the evening with peace of mind.”

The Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular is free to attend and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, bring their Halloween spirit, and prepare for an evening of festive fun.