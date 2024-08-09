It is with a sense of profound loss and loving remembrance that the family of Ray Price Thompson announces his passing on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born in Giles County, VA, on January 15, 1953 to Oran Price & Evelyn Stephens Thompson ,of Eggleston, VA. Ray’s life was marked by adventure and love of life.

Ray had several jobs throughout his life. He worked at Lynchburg Foundry, leaving there to start a career at the Radford Arsenal. After working there for several years, he took yet another career path and began working at Old Dominion Insulation with his friend, John Poff, Sr.

Ray’s true love was the outdoors. He had a life long love of horses, competing in many horse shows throughout his life. In his older age, he enjoyed a good hunt with his coon dogs in the mountains of Giles County.

Ray was preceded in death buy his father, Oran Price Thompson, and beloved sister & brother-in-law, Betty T. & Arnold Bailey.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Evelyn Ann Stephens Thompson; his brother & sister-in-law, Willie & Pat Thompson, sister & brother-in-law, Frances Darlene & Jimmie Straley; his children, Leslie & Michael Bandy and Chirstopher & Lagena Thompson; his grandchildren, Chanler (Matricia) Bandy, Jeffrey (Micah) Smith, Nikki Thompson, Justin (Alley) Smith, Karlie (Jacob) Thompson, Trent (Emma) Mace, Taner Mace and Jacob Bandy; his great-grandchildren which he adored, Kacen Thompson, Carter Mace, Rowan Bandy and Krew Mundy; many cousins, nieces and nephews ; his special friends, Joh Poff, Sr., Chris Williams, Richard Tawney, Denny Duncan and Joe Powell.

We would like to thank Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehab Center, Dublin, VA, and for his exceptional nurses, Christy Hoback, Brooklyn, Terri, Brittany, Kathy, Kim Hodge and all the other wonderful staff. Thank you to Wythe Hospice of SWVA for Ray’ scare while transitioning through his last days.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Diane Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanicsburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until service time, 11:00 A.M.

The Thompson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.