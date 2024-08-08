Rebecca Ann O’Dell Coleman, age 80 went to her heavenly home Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Born September 16, 1943 in Hiwassee, she was the daughter of the late Bernard O’Dell & Dorothy Patrick O’Dell York. She was raised by her loving grandparent’s mommy and paw paw, the late Homer & Edna O’Dell. She is also preceded in death by her sons Donald Quesenberry, Johnny Lee Quesenberry, daughter Tammy Nichols, sister and best friend Vicky O’Dell Barber, Valerie O’Dell, grandchildren Rebecca, Seth, Lee, Johnny, Tina, Daniel and Jessie, great grandchild Liam and nephew Eric.

She was our hero; she could do things that seemed impossible. She loved the Lord and put all her faith in him. Though life started very early for her, she worked hard, becoming a nurse and taking care of people throughout her entire life. Family was everything to her and she loved us all very much.

She is survived by her

Children – Penny (Eddie) Allison – Hiwassee, Barbara Roberts – Pulaski, Lisa Kelley – Hiwassee

Very Special nephews & niece – Dean, David and Christopher Jones, Jennie Bein

13 Grandchildren 32 Great Grandchildren 2 Great Great Grandchildren

Brothers – Bucky (Betty) Brunson – Marshall, TX, Ronnie Adams – Morristown, TN

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024 at the Hiwassee Pentecostal Holiness Church with Pastors Stacy Redd & Chuck Neal officiating. Interment will follow at the O’dell-Smith Cemetery, Hiwassee.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Church

