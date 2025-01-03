Regina Ann Cuppelman Dobbins, age 59 of Radford, died Sunday morning, December 29, 2024 at her residence. She was born in Baltimore, MD on May 31, 1965, and was the daughter of the late Jean June Marshall Wooten and Joseph Edward Cuppelman.

She is survived by her two daughers; Tiffany Woodward-DeVaughn of Reidsville, NC, and Jean Elizabeth Martin of Radford: brother; Richard “Rick” (Jessica) A. Cuppelman of Ringold, VA. Grandchildren: Abigail Russell and Miranda Russell, Stephen Russell, Arthur Russell, all of Richmond, Marie Russell of Asheboro, NC, Alex Martin, Cheyenne Martin, both of Radford: great-grandchildren; Maddox Martin, Katherine Cricket, Lillianna Cricket, Hazel Martin, all of Radford VA. Corrina McNeal of Richmond VA. She has two nephews Ricky Cuppelman Jr. and Tyler Cuppelman

Per the request of Regina, she will have no service or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service. 540-980-1700