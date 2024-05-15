Regina Belle Peters, 87, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Emmett and Marie Adkins. She was also proceeded in death by three sisters.

Regina was born on February 19, 1937 in Dehue, WV. Growing up, she was very active in sports, playing basketball and softball. After attending Marsh Fork H.S. in Montcoal, WV, she went to Beckley College and graduated with an Associates Degree. At Beckley she was a cheerleader for the men’s basketball team.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, James; her daughter, Stephanie Lynn Gates and husband Bob, and her son, James Addison Jr. (Jay) and his wife Sarah. She is also survived by a sister, Donna, and brothers Don and Emmett Jr.

After marrying her childhood sweetheart on December 22, 1960, she and James moved to Fairlawn, VA. Her most important job in life was raising Stephanie and Jay. Regina was deeply spiritual. Her favorite pastime, aside from watching sports, was online shopping.

Regina was an excellent, excellent cook, a trait not passed on to her daughter Stephanie. She was an avid sports fan who loved North Carolina Men’s Basketball and Virginia Tech Football. She was also a Washington Redskins fan. More recently, she became an avid Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball fan.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024, 11 a.m. at Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Chapels, 1901 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV, followed by a service to be conducted by Lynn Halstead.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.info.arthritis.org