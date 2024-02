The region 3D basketball brackets were released todayo. Below are the matchups for Pulaski County in the first round of the Region 3D Basketball tournament.

Friday 02/16/24

Region 3D Boys Basketball: Pulaski Co. @ Hidden Valley 6 pm

Region 3D Girls Basketball: Cave Spring @ Pulaski Co. 6 pm — Pulaski County High School Athletic & Activities Director Scott Vest