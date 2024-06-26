Remember ENTF on Giving Day!

Giving Day is here!

Please remember the Pulaski County Emergency Needs Task Force if you consider giving local.

GiveLocalNRV goes from today at Noon, June 26 until Noon, Thursday, June 27.

Your gift of ANY AMOUNT will help us continue working to reduce poverty, promote stability and improve the overall wellbeing of citizens.

The ENTF’s mission is to provide and facilitate emergency financial assistance to lower income individuals and families of Pulaski County who are experiencing a financial crisis. Households with total income at or below 200 percent of the federal income poverty guidelines are eligible to receive assistance for rent / mortgage, utilities, heating fuel and food.

The demand for our service has increased significantly over the past few years. The increased demand underscores that the continuing needs in our community are great. Our efforts to meet the demand is particularly challenging due to declining revenue from donations.

Your support will help us reach our goal of $10,000 to aid the most vulnerable in our community.

Donate today at GiveLocalNRV.org

Thank you for your ongoing support!