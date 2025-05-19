Reminder: Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery In Dublin Will Host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony
Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery In Dublin Will Host
Annual Memorial Day Ceremony,
Monday, May 26, 2025 At 11:00 AM
What:
- Annual ceremony held at state veterans cemetery to honor and remember all men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to our Nation from the Revolutionary War to present day.
- American flags will be placed at each grave in the cemetery by members of the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery volunteers prior to the ceremony.
- Free event. Public invited and encouraged to attend.
- Virginia Veterans Cemetery is one of three state veterans cemeteries operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS).
When:
- Monday, May 26, 2025
- 11:00 a.m. EDT
- Public and participants encouraged to arrive at cemetery by 10:30 a.m.
- Free parking at Dublin Municipal Park with shuttle service to cemetery for ceremony
Where:
- Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery
- 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084
Who:
- Emcee: Capt. Gary Powers (U.S. Navy, Retired)
- Guest Speaker: Lt. Col. Adrien G. Humphreys, Commander, Radford Army Ammunition Plant
- Music: Bagpiper Andrew Shields Meeks, Rodney Christman (singer)
- Invocation: Rodney Christman, Pastor, Endless Possibilities Church, Galax
- Military veterans, families and other special guests