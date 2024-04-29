Reminder: Sports physical day is May 1

Pulaski County High School, in conjunction with LewisGale Hospital Pulaski, will again be providing sports physicals to Pulaski County Public School students who will be enrolled in the 6th through 12th grades during the 2024-2025 school year. The physicals will take place at PCHS in the Career and Technical Education Building on Wednesday, May 1st beginning at 3:20 pm. The cost will be $10 dollars and students should arrive with their Virginia High School League physical form (pages 1, 2 and 4) completed and signed by both student AND parent/guardian. Parents, please be aware that to participate in school sports during the 24-25 school year, student physicals MUST BE DATED 05/01/24 OR AFTER. Physical forms are available in the front offices of Pulaski County High School and Pulaski County Middle School, or can be printed at vhsl.org In an attempt to expedite this process, the start time for current PCHS students is 3:20 pm. Current middle school students should arrive no earlier than 4:15 pm to prevent overcrowding and congestion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

