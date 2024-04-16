Report: Roan to be next JMU AD

A Harrisonburg TV station is reporting that former Pulaski County Cougar Matt “Tater” Roan will be hired as the next athletic director at James Madison University.

WHSV TV reported Tuesday afternoon that Roan would be the pick to succeed Jeff Bourne, who will retire at the end of the month.

Currently, Roan is athletic director at Eastern Kentucky where he has worked since January 2020.

Prior to that he was AD at Nicholls State.

According to Virginia Tech’s football archives, Roan, 40 is the son of Kenneth and Debbie Roan of Dublin.

According to Tech, Roan lettered two seasons as a tight end and outside linebacker for Coach Joel Hicks at Pulaski County High, helping the team to a pair of district and regional titles. Roan caught nine passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Roan hauled in three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown against William Byrd. He grabbed two passes for 33 yards and a TD versus William Fleming. Roan contributed 52 tackles and an interception on defense. He also lettered three years in basketball and was a member of the National Honor Society.

According to Eastern Kentucky University, Roan earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 2012. A transfer from Virginia Tech, he graduated summa cum laude with a political science degree from Southern Utah University in 2007 following a standout football career that included three all-conference selections.

Roan and his wife, Mallory, have two daughters, Gattlyn and Radley; and two sons, Catcher and Shepard.