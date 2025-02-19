Retention rates of Radford University students soar

Radford is experiencing record-high retention numbers for new and returning undergraduate students.

RADFORD, VA (02/14/2025) After the announcement of the Radford Tuition Promise, Radford University experienced a surge in enrollment of both new freshmen and transfer students. Those new students and continuing students are being retained at rates higher than most public universities. The overall rate of undergraduates who were retained for spring 2025 or graduating in fall 2024 is over 94%, the highest since 2018.

“More than just being excited about the statistic, I am thrilled about the energy on campus, in our classrooms and in the community as more students find their place at Radford,” said Provost and Senior Vice President Bethany Usher. “Our commitment to student success shows in our high-quality academic programs, where faculty engage students in active, relevant learning from the first day.”

The commitment to student success is a top priority for the provost, as demonstrated by the hiring of Jerel Benton, assistant provost for Student Affairs. Since he started in July 2024, Benton has rallied the university around lowering barriers for students, including auditing the process of putting holds on student accounts for things like overdue library books and finding ways to remove those holds so students can progress in their studies.

The most vulnerable students, like those receiving federal Pell grants, returned for the spring semester at high rates, retained at 90% – the highest in 15 years. When the country is grappling with the value of higher education, students, faculty and staff at Radford University are more engaged than they have been in over a decade.

“We have purposefully built intentionality around student success and leaning in to our culture of care to support each learner,” said Radford University President Bret Danilowicz. “It is so rewarding to see the positive impact this is having on our students, and our employees and students can take pride in this accomplishment.”

Now in his third year, “President Bret,” as the students call him, believes that Radford’s mission is to serve the region by providing access to a high-quality education experience in an affordable way so students will go on to serve their communities in fields like healthcare, business, education and innovation. Engaging students in internships, undergraduate research and work-study experiences have contributed to the higher retention rates and will ultimately lead to hands-on career preparation.

Later this year, Radford University will release its six-year strategic plan 2026-2031, in which access, affordability and student success will continue to define the institution in its next chapter.