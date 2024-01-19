Rev. Earnest Clyde Fulcher

The Reverend Earnest Clyde Fulcher entered peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday evening, January 17, 2024, at the age of 97 years.

He enrolled in the US Navy on September 1, 1942, and served in the Mediterranean Arena in North Africa, Italy, and participated in Operation Overlord on D-Day. He received the American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal with 2 Battle Stars. He was honorably discharged on March 4th, 1946. After the war he worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad in Washington, played in Bluegrass bands with Rex and Eleanor Parker and Curly Sizemore and the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, then became a coal miner in West Virginia.

He met and married his wife of 68 years in 1950. He was ordained in the Pentecostal church and they worked faithfully in ministry for years as a ministry team. He and his wife traveled extensively in southwest Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee conducting tent revivals throughout the 1950’s. Many lives were touched and changed through his evangelistic ministry, radio ministry (1950’s-1980’s), his singing and music. They pastored several churches in West Virginia and Virginia before building Christian Fellowship Tabernacle in 1962 in Christiansburg where he pastored until 2020. They traveled world-wide in ministry to Pakistan, South America, New Zealand, Africa, Europe, Canada, and the Caribbean with a favorite destination being annual trips to Israel for many years as a tour host.

Rev. Fulcher had a deep love of the Bible and the Message of this last day. His life of service laid countless treasures in heaven where they now rejoice together with those gone before.

Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord. Matthew 25:21t

He is survived by his one son, Dr. E.C. Fulcher, Jr. of Abingdon, Maryland; and one daughter, Marva Rebekah Coffey and husband, Rev. Barry Coffey of Riner, VA. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Anna Maria Fulcher Callahan (Chris), Deborah Sinsky (Robert), Lydia Dominguez (Jose), Andrew Coffey (Rebekah), Peter Coffey (Rachel), Stephen Coffey (Sarah) and Lukas Coffey (Hailey). He has been blessed with 11 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He will also be greatly missed by the church family which he dearly loved at Christian Fellowship Tabernacle.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marvareen (Porter) of 68 years and beloved granddaughter, Jessica (Fulcher) Harris. Special thanks to caregivers who loved him and made his last years on earth one of comfort and caring: Kimberly, Debbie, Amy, Sheena and dear friend, Lowell. Also, thanks to Amedisys Home Health, Intrepid Home Health and Virginia Veteran’s Association Home Care.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Horne Funeral Services, 1300 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 21st 5-8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home, with a Graduation Celebration being held at Christian Fellowship Tabernacle on Monday, January 22nd at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Barry Coffey and Rev. Stephen Coffey officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg, VA.