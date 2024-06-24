A long-awaited celebration in Heaven began on the afternoon of June 18, 2024 as the Rev. Edward L. ‘Bud’ Smith claimed his promise of eternal life just six weeks shy of his 99th birthday. Rev. Smith was born in Philadelphia, PA and joined the Marine Corps at just 17 years of age. He proudly served his country in WWII and the Korean War, and continued to wear his uniform for special occasions well into his nineties.

He later returned to the Philadelphia area where he met Dorothy Krauchuck, his soon-to-be bride of 76 years. They both accepted Jesus as their Savior at a camp meeting in Boyerstown, PA when their daughter Judy was just six months old. Rev. Smith shortly thereafter became an active layman before heeding his call to ministry and attending Gulf Coast Bible College. The Smiths accepted their first pastorate in 1967, moving to Marshalltown, IA. Two years later, the Smiths joined in the early Kingdom Builders program through the First Church of God Board of Extension and relocated to Radford, VA. The Smiths established the congregation there and served it faithfully for 23 years before retiring in 1992.

Never one to sit still, he continued to live a life of service throughout the area in his “retirement,” including: interim pastorates into his nineties, serving as Chairman of the State Assembly for the First Church of God (COGVA), on the Board of Directors of Shenandoah Homes, as a Chaplain for Radford Hospital and Carilion New River Valley Hospital, as a gifted counselor for individuals and couples, and as a mentor for new ministers. In his spare time, Bud could usually be found outside raising pigeons or carefully tending to his bountiful garden until harvest season, when he would donate nearly his entire crop (pumpkins, tomatoes, blackberries to name a few) to missions and outreach programs through the church. His was a life of intentional Christian ministry. He lived what he preached every single day.

It would be entirely impossible to count the lives that he touched during his 98 years on Earth, but the example of his love and evergreen patience will continue to ripple through generations present and yet to come.

His warmth, soft-spoken wisdom, caring manner, and constant smile will be truly missed. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Rev. Smith was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Krauchuck Smith; his daughter, Joy Smith; his parents, Esther and Charles L. Smith; sister, Violet Callahan; brother, Charles R. ‘Sonny’ Smith; and god-granddaughter, Megan Altizer. Left to honor his life are his daughter, Rev. Judy Joness; sister, Shirley Aspas; grandsons, Jonathan Parsons, Seth Parsons and wife Julia, as well as their children Leira and Daxton; special niece, Candy Aspas; god-grandson Devin Altizer; as well as countless nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, colleagues, and congregants.

There will be a 10:00am Visitation with the family and 11:00a.m. Memorial Service will be on Thursday, June 27 at the First Church of God Dublin, 6330 Courtney Lane, Dublin, VA; followed by a full military honors graveside service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Services will be officiated by Rev. Dave Mumpower, Rev. Mike Hudson, Rev. Bob Neace, and Rev. Silas Oliver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Christi, 4704 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073.

