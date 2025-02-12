October 14, 1926 – January 23, 2025 Rev. John D. Riggs, 98, of Roanoke and formerly of Pulaski, VA, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 23, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife of 79 years, Colleen Byrd Riggs; his parents, Emery and Nancy Riggs; and his brothers and sisters, Austin Riggs, Velva Palmer, Mabel Riggs and Garrett Riggs. The Rev. Riggs was born in Kenova, WV and graduated from Piedmont Bible College. He served his country during World War 11 in the Merchant Marines. John spent his life serving the Lord, ministering to others and with loving devotion to his wife and family. He served in the ministry for 42 years, having pastored at Draper Valley Baptist Church and Chamblissburg Baptist Church. Rev. Riggs was the founding pastor of Franklin Memorial Baptist Church from which he eventually retired. As part of his ministry, he authored two Christian books that were published. His primary focus was on missions and living out the Great Commission, Matthew 28:16-20. He is survived by his three daughters, Vicki Adams (Frank Gordon), Nancy Ondich (Wayne) and JoAnna White (Mark); grandchildren, Jamie Nichols, Laurin Young (Steve), Rodney Richard, Abby Rock (Darren) and Brittany Cooper (Chris); 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Riggs (Vivian); and sister-in-law, Beth Byrd. The family wishes to express special thanks to two of dad’s wonderful caregivers, who were Godsends, Sybil Cooper and Sherry Kerns, and also to Good Samaritan Hospice.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Oakey’s Vinton Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Ratliff officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton, VA. The family suggests those preferring to make memorials please consider Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com