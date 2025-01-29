Rev. Ola Gay Hagerman Mullins, age 87 of Welch, West Virginia passed away Thursday, January 23, 2025 at the home of her son in Pulaski, Virginia. Born November 25, 1937 in White Mountain, Virginia to the late Alden Richard Hagerman & Willie Mae Wimmer Hagerman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Rev. Cecil Thurman Mullins, SR.; daughters Rita Darlene Boyd, Sherry Lynn Kidd; grandson Josh Tilley; brother William Harold Hagerman and sister Laura Elizabeth Jackson.

Ola was a cook at the Welch Emergency Hospital for over 20 years.

She is survived by her

Sons & Daughter-in-law – Cecil T. Mullins, Jr. & wife, Cindy – Pulaski, Eric Rae Mullins & Allison – Tiffin, OH

8 Grandchildren 13 Great Grandchildren 4 Great Great Grandchildren

Brothers – Alden Willis Hagerman – Dallas, GA, John (Brenda) Hagerman – Salem

Sisters – Helen Green – Coburn, VA, Juanita Green – Gary, WV, Esther (Clarence) Farris – Salem, Lillian (Daniel) Sink – Patrick Springs, VA, Melissa (Shawn) Garst – Roanoke

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon – Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM at the Roselawn Cemetery (450 Courthouse Road, Princeton, WV 24740) with Rev. David Dash officiating.

The family would like to thank Gentiva Hospice for their support and wonderful care.

To sign Ola’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.