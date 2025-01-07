RFAAP issues update on missing totes

U.S. Army

RADFORD — This is an update on the totes missing from the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia, since the record-breaking Hurricane Helene flood.

BAE Systems, the operating contractor for Radford Army Ammunition Plant, has contracted with Tangent Outfitters to continue searching for the totes. Tangent Outfitters are experts on the New River and local to Pembroke, Virginia. They began their search on Dec. 27, and we are expecting that local expertise will be pivotal towards helping us identify areas where the totes may be. They are using aerial assets, boats, and employees on foot. They are searching a 70-mile area from Radford to the Blue Stone Dam. The search is ongoing with no current date for completion.

To date, seven of the 13 totes are located. As reported to the Department of Environmental Quality, the sixth tote was located and retrieved on Dec. 31, and the seventh tote was located and retrieved on Jan. 3, 2025. Both were located by Tangent Outfitters. Six of the original missing 13 totes remain missing as of the date of this release.

Numerous totes that belong to other entities have also been identified and reported to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

BAE Systems has spoken with local authorities along the New River and informed them on who to contact if a tote is found. If a member of the community finds one or more of these containers, please contact local authorities via their non-emergency line. Individuals should not attempt to touch, move, or empty the totes.

BAE Systems totes look like the accompanying file photo. Labeling may include the product, Dibutyl Phthalate, or the manufacturer, Island Pyrochemicals. It is possible the white internal container may be separated from the aluminum cage and pallet.