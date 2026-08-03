Rhythm by the Rails Festival Returns to Jackson Park in Pulaski on August 8

Annual festival brings live music, art, food, and community entertainment to downtown Pulaski

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley will present its annual Rhythm by the Rails festival on Saturday, August 8, from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Jackson Park in downtown Pulaski.

Rhythm by the Rails is the Fine Art Center’s largest event of the year and it brings the community together for an afternoon and evening filled with live music, art, food, and entertainment. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $5 to help support the festival and the Fine Arts Center’s programming throughout the region.

Ahead of the festival, the Fine Arts Center, ’Round the Mountain Artisan Network, and the Town of Pulaski will celebrate the new mural by Jay Scott Studios with a ribbon cutting at 21 West Main Street. The Fritz Schindler Band will then lead attendees to Jackson Park for the 3:00 p.m. start of Rhythm by the Rails.

This year’s entertainment in Jackson Park begins with the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians from 3:00 to 3:20 p.m. The Fritz Schindler Band will take the stage from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., followed by Pulaski Dance Productions from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Jimothy will perform from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., and The Woogemen will close out the festival from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m.

“Rhythm by the Rails has become a highly anticipated opportunity for people to gather and enjoy the talent of our headlining bands, performers, and artists,” said Brandon Phillips, Executive Director of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. “We’re excited about this year’s lineup and look forward to welcoming families, music lovers, and visitors to downtown Pulaski for a great evening.”

Festivalgoers can also enjoy food from Bootleg Barbecue, Cousins Maine Lobster, Laurence’s Wheelin’ and Grillin’, Lizard Licks, and Squeeze’um and Shake’um Refreshment.

Sponsors:

The event is made possible by the generous support of sponsors and community partners.

Event Sponsors: Pulaski County and the Town of Pulaski.

Event Contributors: Hodge Insurance, Martin’s Pharmacy, Motor Mile, Northwood Social Club, Poor Boys, Radford Auto Auction, River Valley Healthcare Associates, and Thornspring Golf Club.

For additional information, visit the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley’s website or its Facebook page.