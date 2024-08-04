Richard Graham “Dick” Fizer Jr., 79, died peacefully on July 31, 2024 in the presence of his wife of 53 years, Virginia Thomas Fizer, and his beloved son Graham.

Dick was born in Pulaski on Christmas Eve 1944, to Richard “Graham” Fizer and Margaret Dalton Fizer. His first years were spent on the banks of the New River in Allisonia and he would be drawn to the New River for the rest of his life.

Dick was a rare combination of cool and kind. He was polite and respectful to everyone he met, from all walks of life. He was generous with his time and was never attention-seeking. If you spent any time with Dick, he made you laugh. He never tried to be funny; he just was.

He was a man’s man, without trying to make a point about it. He drove Broncos, Jeeps and F-150s. He drank lots of McDonald’s coffee and American beer. He went to Bob Dylan concerts and listened to Merle Haggard records. He loved to cut a tree down with a chainsaw – whether there was a good reason to or not. He was a skilled craftsman, woodworker, builder, mechanical problem solver, teacher and was a general workaholic.

Dick suffered from perpetual cabin fever and was drawn to the mountains, woods, lakes and rivers of North America. He was an outdoorsman, but the purpose of many of his adventures was to spend time with friends – telling stories that were mostly true. He tied his own flies and was a hell of a shot with a shotgun. He was pretty good on a slalom ski and a pretty bad golfer.

Dick did most of his growing up in the Northwood / Prospect neighborhood of Pulaski, developing what would become lifelong friendships while partaking in (mostly) harmless mischief.

He joined the Navy alongside some of those friends and developed additional deep friendships while serving in the VAP-62 air-reconnaissance squadron and seeing the world – Norway, Guam, Spain, Panama.

Dick graduated from NRCC and did additional coursework at Virginia Tech, Ferrum, and a few other regional colleges. He made a living in several ways over the years, first as a surveyor for the State of Virginia while studying. Along with his father, Dick founded the Virginia Earth Pigments Company and ran a small mining operation in Wythe County from 1979 into the 1990s, while simultaneously serving as the Service Manager for Pulaski Motor Company. He also acquired mineral rights for lands in Virginia and Colorado. Later in life he worked as a remodeling contractor and as a driver for Horizon Medical of Wytheville.

Before his death, Dick lived in the same Pulaski home with his wife, Virginia, for over 53 years.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Fizer and by many friends that he would have considered family – Gary, Rocky, Johnny, Danny, Bill. He is survived by his sister Rebecca “Becky” Allison, wife Virginia, son Graham, daughter-in-law Maria, and granddaughter Margaret. Dick’s family was, and is, extremely proud of him for all that he gave them and all that he was.

The family will receive friends on Thursday August 8, 2024 from 6pm-8pm at Seagle Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or Feeding America Southwest VA.

