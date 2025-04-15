Ricky Wayne “Bud” Davis, age 54 of Pulaski left this earth on Sunday, April 13th at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was born June 28th, 1970 in Pulaski, Va. He was preceded in death by his Father, Quintin Albert “Butch” Moses, and his brother James Darnell “JD” Davis.

“Slick Rick” as alot of people called him lived life at its fullest going 100 mph no matter where he was. He loved Big Block Chevy’s and the rumble of a Harley. He loved to hunt and call to let people know he had a “Big Buck Down.” He was a jack of all trades and meticulous in his work on projects. Those that met him will never forget him. He was who he was and wouldn’t change for anyone. As his friends would say, he was the “Last of the Cruisers.”

Left to Cherish his memory are his mother Ruth Jean Thomas, sister Karen Renae Davis, sons Justin Bret Davis, and Zane Dakota Davis, and his daughter Taylor Shae Davis and grandchildren Carson, Carter, Jozlynn, Mianna, and BriLeigh.

A Celebration of life for family and friends will be held Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Pulaski Train Station, 20 S. Washington Avenue, Pulaski.

