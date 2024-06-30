River Turtles have two-game winning streak

Staff Report

After seeing their losing streak extend to seven games with a 4-1 loss Thursday night to Burlington, Pulaski’s River Turtles have started a new streak – two straight wins.

Pulaski beat the Burlington Sock Puppets on Friday, 2-1. The River Turtles open the game with two runs in the top of the first inning and made it stick for the win.

Then Saturday night, the River Turtles kept their winning ways going, beating the Danville Otterbots 8-6 at Calfee Park.

The two teams face off again today at 5:30.