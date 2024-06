Pulaski’s River Turtles continued their slide in the Appalachian League, losing Saturday to Danville, 4-2 and again on Sunday, 5-1.

The losses run Pulaski’s losing streak to five straight since their last win on Tuesday.

Pulaski now stands 6-11 in the East Division, 4.5 games behind division leading Danville.

After a league-wide off day on Monday, the River Turtles return home to face Johnson City on Tuesday in the first of a two-game series.