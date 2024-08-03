River Turtles season comes to close

The Pulaski River Turtles closed out the 2024 Appalachian League season on Wednesday, beating the Tri-State Coal Cats, 12-4 in Calfee Park.

With the win, Pulaski finishes the 2024 season with a 23-24 record, 7 ½ games behind East Division winner Danville (31-17). Pulaski ended the season in third place in the East.

Danville was to host East Division runners-up Burlington Thursday night in Danville in a divisional playoff game.

The winner will advance to the Appalachian League championship game Saturday against either Kingsport or Greeneville.

Greeneville won the West Division by 5 ½ games over Kingsport.

The River Turtles’ win on Wednesday capped off a week in which they went 3-4 with wins Saturday over Bluefield, 20-3 and last Thursday, 4-3 over Johnson City in the first game of a doubleheader.