River Turtles win opener, 6-3

The Pulaski River Turtles won their 2024 season opener Tuesday evening in Huntington, W.Va., beating the Tri-State Coal Cats 6-3 in eight innings.

The River Turtles return to action Wednesday in Huntington for the second game of the series.

Pulaski’s home opener is set for Friday in Calfee Park in the start of a three-game homestand vs. Bluefield. Gametime is 7 p.m.

See more – including a preview of the River Turtles’ 2024 season – in Friday’s Patriot and Southwest Times.