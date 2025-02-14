Road rage incident ends in arrest of two

From Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, a road rage incident involving two individuals that began on Interstate 81 southbound near the 105 mile marker proceeded to the Waffle House parking lot off of exit 98 in Dublin.

Once there, Logan Parks of Galax, and William Barrett of Hillsville, engaged in mutual combat where a crow bar was used in the confrontation.

Both subjects were arrested and transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

No further information will be released at this time.