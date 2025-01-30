Roanoke College expands Rapid Maroons program with New River Community College

The new partnership with New River Community College establishes a pipeline to Roanoke for students who choose to begin their education at NRCC, which is the second community college to join the Rapid Maroons Program.

Salem, Va. — Roanoke College and New River Community College (NRCC) have created a new partnership under the Rapid Maroons program that establishes a direct path to Roanoke College for students who earn their associates degree at NRCC.

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. and NRCC President Robert Brandon will sign the agreement on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. in the Patterson Meeting Room at Roanoke College’s Colket Center.

The Rapid Maroons program, which first launched in September 2024 with a partnership between Roanoke and Virginia Western Community College, will give NRCC students access to joint advising and student activities, along with a streamlined application process. With Rapid Maroons, NRCC students can save time and move seamlessly to the next step in their educational journey.

The program will be jointly administered by Roanoke College and NRCC to support degree attainment for students of both institutions. Students in the program will enroll in courses at New River and be encouraged to complete their associate degrees there; they will also declare a curricular program at Roanoke College and receive academic counseling designed to ensure a smooth transfer to Roanoke following completion of their community college studies.

Rapid Maroons also have access to privileges and opportunities available to Roanoke College students, such as clubs, intramural sports, facilities such as the game room or Belk Fitness Center, and community events such as art exhibitions, theater performances, athletic matchups and guest speakers. This is in addition to the support services, activities and events available to students at NRCC.

Rapid Maroons students from NRCC who earn a transfer-oriented associate’s degree and obtain a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.0 are eligible to directly enroll in Roanoke College courses without needing to reapply. NRCC students will also establish early relationships with other students and Roanoke faculty and staff, making their eventual transition to Roanoke smoother.

“This vital partnership is about more than just simplifying the transfer process,” Shushok said. “It’s about making a promise to students that their education matters, and we’re here to help them keep moving forward without battling unnecessary hurdles. It’s about giving every student the opportunities they deserve.”

“New River Community College is proud to celebrate this new agreement with Roanoke College, which offers many exciting opportunities for our graduates,” said NRCC President Robert Brandon. “This pathway reflects the strong collaboration and shared vision between our institutions, meeting the needs of our two colleges and, most importantly, the aspirations of our students.”

Rapid Maroons is just one of several partnerships Roanoke College has created recently to help develop pathways for students to enter Roanoke College and to pursue careers and graduate education opportunities. Other initiatives include Direct to Tech, a partnership with Deloitte for student career training, and several pre-professional partnerships to give Roanoke students with qualifying grades access to admissions slots or guaranteed interviews at medical, nursing and physical therapy programs.

To learn more about the Rapid Maroons program, visit roanoke.edu/rapidmaroons.