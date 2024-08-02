Robert A. “Sonny” Cassell, Sr., age 82 of Pulaski, died Monday, July 29, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born on May 26, 1942 in the state of New Hampshire, and was the son of the late Loretta Evelyn Follett Cassell Peltier and the late John David Cassell. Robert was a long-time auto mechanic for Thompson Tire.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons’ Robert A. “Bobby” Cassell, Jr. and Corey Michael Cassell: brother; Johnny Cassell and sister: Loretta C. Cromeenes.

He is survived by: his wife, Pearl Doris Marion Cassell of Pulaski: a son; Ricky Cassell of California: daughters; Tina Cassell of North Carolina, Linda Soucie of Massachusetts, Laura Beth Cassell of Pulaski, Theresa Smith of Georgia, and Katheryn Patrick of Georgia: brothers; Eddie Cassell of Massachusetts, & Jimmy Cassell of Maine: sisters; Betty Houde of New Hampshire, and Gloria Holmes of Maine. He is also survived by several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also a very long-time friend, Donald Quesenberry of Barren Springs.

Per Robert’s request, he was cremated and his family will have a gathering in his memory, sometime in the near future.

