Robert Alfred Hudson, Jr., of Blacksburg, VA, formerly of Pulaski, VA, passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the age of 80 under hospice care. Born on February 22, 1943, to Robert “Bus” A. Hudson, Sr. and Thelma H. Hudson of Pulaski, VA. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Beverly W. Hudson; his sister Patricia Hudson Richards and brother-in-law James Richards of Pulaski, VA; his three children, Robert “Robby” A. Hudson, III and daughter-in-law Karen Scott Hudson of Blacksburg, VA, Kimberly Lynn Hudson Byrd and son-in-law Cory Scott Byrd of Blacksburg, VA, and Elizabeth Amy Hudson Stanger and son-in-law Jason Merle Stanger of Christiansburg, VA; four grandsons, John Robert Hudson, Scott Allen Hudson, Caden Wyatt Byrd, and Aiden Gage Stanger; brother-in-law R. Mark Wolfe and niece Kaitlyn Nicole Wolfe of Stewartstown, PA; niece Ashley Wallace Borders and family of Mechanicsville, VA; and many beloved extended family and friends.

Robert was predeceased by his parents; sister Peggy H. Rorrer and brother-in-law Kenneth R. Rorrer of Pulaski, VA; sister Carolyn H. Wallace and brother-in-law John C. Wallace of Glen Allen, VA; and nephew Brandon M. Wolfe of Stewartstown, PA.

Robert grew up in Pulaski, VA. He was a member of the local Boy Scout Troop earning his Eagle Scout badge before graduating from Pulaski High School in 1961 and East Tennessee State University in 1965. Robert joined the Marine Corps in 1966 and served in Vietnam being honorably discharged as a highly decorated Captain in 1973. Robert returned to Pulaski in 1970 and entered into the automobile business where he served the community for over 32 years as the owner and operator of Hudson Automotive Group. He was an avid supporter of local youth and high school activities, Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State University athletics, a member of the Virginia Tech Ut Prosim Society, and volunteered on many local boards and associations.

Visitation will be held at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, VA from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski, VA followed by a Memorial Service and reception at Centennial Christian Church in McCoy, VA at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Todd Millsaps. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccoyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers and food, please make donations in Robert’s memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund – Founders of the Wall, or Boy Scouts of America.

The Hudson family sends a special thank you to the many family and friends, and Gentiva Hospice Care for their support.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg, VA (540) 552-3211.