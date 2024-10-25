August 21, 1948

October 22, 2024

Robert “Bob” Cecil O’Dell, 76, of Radford, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of October 22, 2024.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jery Goldsboro O’Dell, and mother, Alice Virginia Wines O’Dell, previously of Savage, MD. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie Jean Adams O’Dell of Radford, daughter, Jodi O’Dell of Radford, son, John-Robert O’Dell (Ashley Cassell O’Dell) of Wytheville, and sister, Ella Murphy of New Oxford, PA. Known as “Poppy” by them, he is also survived by his granddaughters, Kayla Webb (Jordan Twisdale) of Radford, Megan Webb of Radford, and Kinleigh and Joslyn O’Dell, as well as a great-granddaughter, Raelynn Twisdale and special friend, like a son, Josh Wimmer.

Born in Laurel, Maryland, Bob attended Arundel High School and joined the Army afterward where he did a tour in Korea as a mail clerk. After his time in the service, he met and would then marry Bonnie and move to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia where he grew up visiting his father’s family.

An outstanding carpenter, plumber, mason, electrician, mechanic, and welder, there was practically nothing he couldn’t build or fix, and he found joy in using those skills to help others. Though he loved fishing, mowing, and fabricating, his biggest joys were his grand and great-granddaughters, also known as “Poppy’s Girls!”

Cremation services have been placed with Mullins Funeral Home of Radford and a Celebration of Life service and ceremony are being planned by the family for the coming spring. Any donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

The O’Dell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com