May 6, 1947 – April 5, 2026

Robert “Bob” Lee Donley, 78, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026, at his home in Dublin. He was a member of Blue Ridge Church and a well known Barber in Dublin. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Trevy and Edith Christine Ross Donley; and sister, Peggy Donley Smith (Howard).

Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Teresa Lyons-Donley; siblings, Jo Ann (Wayne) Cecil, Kim (Dale) Hancock; and Trevy (Lora) Donley; many nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Steve and (Deb) Lyons and Garnett (Peggy) Lyons; bonus children, Brandy (Alan) Tabor, and Jennie (Barry) Simmons; bonus grandchildren, Sydney Tabor, Evangelina Lyons, Mady Tabor, and Olivia Simmons; and many other relatives and friends.

Per his request, there will be no services.

The Donley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.