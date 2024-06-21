Robert Clayton “Rocky” Anderson, age 40 of Dublin passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Born October 11, 1983 in Pulaski, he was the son of Robert Lee Anderson & Barbara Jane Blount Anderson. He was preceded in death by brothers Terry Wayne Anderson and Brandon Smith.

Robert is survived by his

Father – Robert Lee Anderson – Dublin

Mother – Barbara Jane Anderson – Dublin

Son – Breylen Zeke Anderson – Pulaski

Sisters – Ginger LaRue Anderson & family – Dublin, Lisa LaRue Sartin – Dublin, Serita Diane Melton and Wendy Hurst

Brothers – Claude William LaRue II, – Christiansburg, Christopher Shane LaRue – Richmond, Bradley Scott Anderson – Pulaski, Robert Lee Anderson, Jr.

Special Nephews – Derrick and Greg Sartin

Many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Pulaski, with Rev. Tom Underwood officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Monday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.