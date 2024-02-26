March 10, 1046

February 25, 2024

Robert Howard Nash, Sr., 77, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2024, at his home in Dublin. He was retired from Lowe’s and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pulaski. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Virginia Nash; and a brother, Johnny Nash, Jr.

Bobby was survived by his wife, Karen “Penny” Nash; children, Robert H. Rob” Nash, Jr. of Pulaski, Lesley Nash McCarthy (Pat), and Chad Nash (Tonya); brother, James “Bill Nash (Tammy); sister-in-law, Violet Nash; grandchildren, Declan and Nash McCarthy, Megan, Brett, Emma, Etta, Issac, Silas and Lettie Nash; many special nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 12 p.m. with Pastors Danny and Pat Collins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pulaski Presbyterian Church Choir or to First United Methodist Church Choir in Pulaski.

The Nash family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com