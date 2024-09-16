In Memory of Robert Johnston Wright, Jr. a soldier from Hollybrook, Virginia died as a prisoner of war during the Korean War. Born August 22, 1930 in Hollybrook, Virginia, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Wright & Daisy Ethel Burton Wright. He was also preceded in death by his brother Elbert Wright and sisters Goldie Walls and Letha Williams.

Robert is survived by his

Sister – Nora Quesenberry – Madison, VA

Niece – Karen Wright Gallimore and Mother Shirley Wright (wife of Robert’s brother, the late Elbert Wright) – Pulaski

Many other nieces, nephews and cousins

Robert will be laid to rest Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at the Mountain Field Cemetery (Bland, Virginia) where he will receive full military honors.

To sign Robert’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Wright would like to express her gratitude to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPPA) for contacting her daughter Karen about getting her Uncle Robert back home to the family cemetery.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for U.S. Army Private 1st Class Robert J. Wright, Jr.