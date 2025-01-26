Robert Lee Harrison, age 80, of Blacksburg passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia. Born March 4, 1944 in Laurel, Maryland to the late James Lee Harrison and Virginia Mae Neiser Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Emma Jean Hern, sister Thelma Mae Hatfield and brother Everett Harrison.

Robert was a veteran of the United States Army, then re enlisting with the United States Air Force, from which he retired after 20 years of service.

He is survived by his

Wife – Bonita Kay Harrison – Blacksburg

Children – Brenda Wheeler, Robert James Harrison, Robert Lee Harrison, and Lorne Harrison

Numerous Grandchildren

Sisters – Sharon Jaeke – Alaska, Joan Truett – Alaska

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM – Friday, January 31, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Paul Michael Balbach officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory (1631 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski, Virginia 24301) is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.