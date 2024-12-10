Robert McCoy “Bob” Hubbard

September 2, 1936

December 10, 2024

Robert McCoy Hubbard “Bob” entered his heavenly home on Tuesday morning, December 10, 2024, at Radford Nursing & Rehab. Bob was 88 years old, born September 2, 1936, in Floyd County, Va. Ren McCoy Hubbard and Myrtle Sloan Hubbard. Bob was a member of Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church. He has joined his Faithful wife, Faye Harrell Hubbard, who went to heaven in March of 2024. He is also predeceased by his daughter, Sandy Dalton.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Lawrence Hubbard and David Hubbard; sister, Sue Sisson Foster; brother, Doug Hubbard (Lovedia); granddaughter, Amanda Dalton; and great granddaughter, Kadie Stump; 2 nephews, Scott Sisson and Cory Hubbard; and many other relatives and friends.

Bob worked at the RAAP for 37 years and never missed a day. He was a hard working man, loved by many. He was dedicated to “Blank Angus Cattle” farming. He was a good neighbor who was ready to lend a helping hand. We are going to miss Bob’s sweet jovial way of talking and greeting everyone.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Cameron Mitchell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairlawn Grace Brethren Church.

The Hubbard family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com