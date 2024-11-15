Robert Mitchell, age 85, of Fairlawn, Virginia, died, Thursday, November 14, 2024, at his home. He was born on August 27, 1939, to the late Early and Allie Mae Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Mitchell; daughter, Teresa Lynn Mitchell; brothers, Gene Mitchell, Cooper Mitchell, Everett Mitchell, and Jonas Mitchell.

He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Roxanna and Lou Brown, Debbie and Marcus Bryan; sons and daughters-in-law, Bobby and Leona Mitchell, Mitch and Carla Mitchell, Jimmy and Rhonda Mitchell; sisters, Bonnie Cox and Margaret Mills; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be conducted Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Highland Memory Gardens.