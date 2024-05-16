Roger Dale King, 71 of Dublin, entered Heaven on May 15, 2024. Roger loved to travel with his wife Dana, making great and lasting memories. He loved his Church, Newbern Community Christian and his family there.

He was preceded in death by his mother and Father, Eugene and Colleen Page King. Brother, William (Billy) King and Sister-in-law Ann King.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dana R King, daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Jamie King and Brian Holcomb, brothers Glen (Vicky) King, Danny (Vicki) King and sister Debbie (Garnett) Martin. Roger was blessed with 7 step-granddaughters, Audrey, Abby, Tori, Dana Marie, Alyssa, Caitlin and Piper, who was his side kick.

He was dearly loved by his mother-in-law, Betty (Bj) Moye, brother-in-law’s Wayne (Kathy) Moye, Mark Moye (Traci Harrison), sister-in-law, Terrie (Joel) Cox.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday 200.pm , May 18 , 2024 at the Newbern Community Christian Church in Newbern. Family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM with services beginning at 2:00 PM, with Jeff Martin officiating.

The family would like to thank Lewis Gale Montgomery Hospital’s Doctors and Nurses for their care and kindness during this time of great loss. To sign Roger’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.