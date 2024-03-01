Roger Wayne Gravley, age 77 of Pulaski, died Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. He was born on January 31, 1947, and was the son of the late Roby William Gravley and the late Nellie Horton Gravley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons: Johnny Wayne Gravely and Ronald Wayne Gravely: a brother; David Gravley.

He is survived by a son: Donald “Donnie” W. Gravely of Pulaski, half-brother: Larry Freeman of Pulaski, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Thompson Cemetery 2170 Double Cabin Road Hillsville, Virginia 24343 (Dugspur), with Pastor Bob Mann officiating. Interment will be in the family lot in the cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

