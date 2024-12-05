Romenta Audalene Burress, age 89, formerly of Dublin, VA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2024 in Keystone, Indiana at the home of her daughter, Deborah.

Born May 12, 1935 in Giles County, VA, Romenta was the daughter of the late Ira Houston Reed & Alsie Meadows Reed. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Lee Burress, brother Ira Houston Reed, Jr., sisters Arlene Reed, Judy McAdams and Carolyn Sifford.

She was a member of the New Dublin Presbyterian Church. Romenta and her husband and children lived in Joliet, IL, for a number of years prior to moving to Dublin, VA in 1977. She was retired from AT&T. Romenta enjoyed crocheting and various other crafts. She loved spending time with her family and friends. And thoroughly enjoy listing to music performed by her musically gifted Reed family members.

Romenta is survived by her Children:

Son-Wesley (Wife, Betty) Scott – Newbern, VA

Daughter-Deborah (Husband, Timothy) Stepp – Keystone, IN

Daughter-Genger Burress – Radford, VA

Daughter-April (Husband-Daniel) Olinger – Blacksburg, VA

Grandchildren – Roger Scott, Thomas Stepp, Brandon Burress, Tessa Olinger, Tyrus Olinger

Great Granddaughter – Makenna Scott

Siblings

Jackson Reed, Julian Reed, Geneva Reed, Barbara Bane, Pamela Webb

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at New Dublin Presbyterian Church, Dublin, VA from 12:00pm to 1:00pm on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Funeral services will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM with Rev. Andrew Taylor-Troutman officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

To sign Romenta’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.